Ecoziol, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has provided about 50 life jackets to boat operators and passengers at Chichagi in the Nanumba South District of the Northern Region.

The jackets are to help the operators and passengers when crossing the Oti River.

The presentation of the jackets follows Citi News’ report three months ago on the dangers faced by passengers without life jackets when crossing the river.

The leader of the boat operators, Fuuru Issah, informed Citi News that they had undergone training on operating the boats and how to save lives in case of any disaster.

He further stated that the provision of the life jackets was greatly appreciated and would ensure the safety of passengers, especially.

A passenger, Kanana Yakubu, said, “We are very happy now. We now know that we are safe. We thank the media and the NGO for coming to our aid.”

Another passenger, Talhatu Abukari, stated, “We are very happy now. Entering the boat, our lives are now safe, and we thank God for that. We used to be afraid when there were no life jackets because the boats usually carry passengers and goods at the same time.”

Meanwhile, apart from the issue of life jackets, another major challenge is the condition of the boats. There is only one boat and a canoe ferrying passengers, and both are in poor condition. Both the canoe and the boat suffer from significant leakages, causing water to enter as they move.

Passengers and boat operators constantly have to scoop out water while in transit and before loading. They earnestly appeal for a new boat.

