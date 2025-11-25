3 hours ago

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced that healthcare providers will receive substantially higher payments from January 2026, with a projected 120% average increase in service tariffs under sweeping reforms to Ghana’s health financing framework.

The Authority stated that the new tariff structure—considered one of the most significant adjustments since the inception of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)—will come into force only after formal approval from the Minister for Health, as required by law. The increase is expected to enhance service quality, reinforce the financial stability of health facilities, and improve patient experience nationwide.

Speaking at a regional training programme for health sector stakeholders in the Volta and Oti Regions, Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Operations, delivered the announcement on behalf of NHIA Chief Executive Officer Dr Victor Asare Bampoe. He applauded the Independent Clinical Experts’ Group for developing evidence-based tariffs that reflect the real costs of healthcare delivery.

Dr Djokoto clarified that while the headline adjustment reflects a 180% rise, the actual increase in claims reimbursements will average at least 120%, depending on the services provided by each facility.

He attributed the development to the government’s decision to uncap the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which has released an additional GH¢3.4 billion to support improved healthcare delivery.

“The uncapping of the NHIF by His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama gives us the fiscal space to implement the reviewed tariffs, roll out the Free Primary Healthcare programme, and dedicate resources to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund for chronic disease support,” he said.

Dr Djokoto also expressed concern over the continued incidence of illegal charges at some facilities. With more realistic tariffs being introduced, he said the NHIA will intensify enforcement efforts. He noted that findings from a task force established by Dr Bampoe identified tariff misalignment as a major driver of unauthorised co-payments.

Health leaders participating in the training session welcomed the reforms. Rev Prof Adukwei Hesse, a World Bank consultant involved in the tariff review process, described the new structure as comprehensive and aligned with global standards. Dr Isaac Koranteng, Consultant Obstetrician at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, said the revised tariffs should help eliminate illegal fees, restore provider confidence, and improve patient outcomes.

The NHIA will continue regional engagements across the country to ensure that facility managers and frontline workers fully understand the new tariff regime ahead of its implementation.