The Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced that by the end of 2023, mental health treatment will be enlisted as part of the conditions covered by the Authority.

Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye said mental health issues like depression among others will be catered for by the state.

Addressing journalists in Accra, Dr. Okoe Boye says the NHIA is here to help persons with mental health issues.

“Before the end of this year, the National Health Insurance Authority is for the first time going to pay for mental health conditions, at least the topmost conditions that are seen daily in our hospitals will be covered by the Authority, and we are currently working on the details as to the cost, the code and other such things.”

Source: citifmonline