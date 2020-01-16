2 hours ago

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has dismissed 7 of its registration officials who were on duty in the Ashanti region.

The said 7 officials have been on interdiction since January 9, for gross misconducts.

Their dismissals take immediate effect.

The dismissed officers are:

1. MARTIN AWATEY – Commissioner for Oaths (CFO), New Suame Church of Pentecost Centre in Kumasi.

2. MUSAH ALHASSAN – Registration Officer (RO), New Suame Church of Pentecost Centre in Kumasi.

3. PHILIP OSEI – Mobile Registration Workstation Operator (MRWO), New Suame Church of Pentecost Centre in Kumasi.

Acting in concert and without lawful authority, carried away from NIA Registration Centre, registration materials to private premises for the purpose of registering officials of a certain bank.

4. ALPHONSE ACQUAH-DJAN – Commissioner for Oaths (CFO), Church of Christ Registration Centre, Nyinampong, Asante-Mampong.

5. ALEXANDER LARBI – Commissioner for Oaths (CFO), Amanchia D/A registration Centre in Atwima Nwabiagya South District.

ACQUAH-DJAN and LARBI also contracted some members of the communities within which they had been deployed to sell Oath of Identity forms, signed or thumb-printed by applicants who had already gone through the registration process.

6. LYDIA AMANDA K MEGA -Commissioner for Oaths (CFO), Mpasatia Atenasu registration centre in Atwima Mponua District.

Contrary to the rules and ethics of her profession as a Commissioner For Oaths, stamped blank Oath of Identity Forms which had not been duly completed by persons vouching for applicants, which said forms also found their way into the hands of prospective applicants at (for)a fee.

Prior to their dismissal, the NIA had interdicted the above-named persons and MARGARET AGYEI – the Supervising Registration Officer (SRO) of New Suame Church of Pentecost Centre in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, the NIA’s internal investigations have however concluded that Margaret Agyei did not misconduct herself. She is accordingly reinstated with all her entitlements fully restored.

This brings to ten (10), the number of NIA registration officials dismissed for misconduct in the registration exercise currently underway in the Ashanti Region.

Issuance of Cards

National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced to the general public particularly residents of the Ashanti Region that all registration centres within the Ashanti Region will remain open for card collection till Wednesday, 22nd January 2020.

In a statement issued by Head of Corporate Affairs, ACI Francis Palmdeti, said some registration centres across the region will continue to register applicants till Saturday, 18th January 2020. This is to help ameliorate the adverse effects of the challenges encountered at some registration centres in the region.