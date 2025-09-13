22 hours ago

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that Ghanaians can now receive their Ghana Cards on the same day of registration at all 292 centres across the country.

This follows the clearance of a two-year backlog of unissued cards, which had been delayed due to supply chain challenges.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic on September 11, 2025, the NIA’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Williams Ampomah E. Darlas, explained that shortages of blank cards between March 2023 and January 2025 disrupted operations.

“During that period, we faced a serious shortage of blank cards. But under the new administration, we have cleared all pending registrations. Anyone who enrolled but never received their card can now return to their centre and collect it,” he said.

Mr. Darlas added that new applicants will also benefit from the improved system. “If you register today, you should be able to get your card today,” he assured.

Providing updated figures, he revealed that a total of 18,950,942 Ghanaians have been enrolled in the national identification database. Of this number, 18,848,635 cards have been printed, with 17,747,459 already issued. This leaves fewer than one million cards yet to be collected.

He also cautioned against the common practice of demanding photocopies of Ghana Cards for verification purposes. According to him, biometric authentication—using fingerprints and digital systems—remains the only legal and secure method.

“Photocopying Ghana Cards can expose people to identity theft and other crimes,” he warned.