The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is still insisting that the National Identification Authority (NIA) fraudulently issued a Ghana Card to Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng.

Mr. Ablakwa had indicated that Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, presented himself at NIA premises but was issued a Ghana Card bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, with a different date of birth.

But the NIA in a statement said there is nothing mysterious about Kwabena Adu Gyamfi being issued with a Ghana Card.

In response to the NIA statement, Mr. Ablakwa said the NIA must come clean on the issue.

“The NIA is making a lot of grandiose claims about how the Ghana card is credible, and it is integrated with GRA and many banks. If this is true, how is it that they could not detect this all these years? ”

“Rev. Kusi Boateng has successfully dribbled NIA.”

The legislator in a series of posts on social media alleged that Rev. Kusi Boateng who is also the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral had registered companies and had multiple passports which had the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

He also insisted that Rev. Kusi Boateng has two TINs produced on different occasions and in some instances, two different dates of birth.

Mr. Ablakwa has said he started digging into the double identity of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng when he sighted in the incorporation documents that he was one of the contractors for the project, with registration name as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Mr. Ablakwa said, during his investigative piece, he discovered that JNS Talent, which was paid GH₵‎2.6 million belongs to the appointed Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Victor Kusi Boateng.

The North Tongu legislator further said that the Secretary’s expired driver’s license also bears the name Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng which was used to incorporate him into the Secretariat Board of Trustees.

