3 hours ago

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has opened a new premium registration centre at the premises of the Head Office of CAL Bank on the Independence Avenue in Accra.

This brings to three, the number of Premium Centres presently operating within the Greater Accra Region.

The other two are located at the NIA Head Office and the temporal centre at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Unlike the regular registration, prospective applicants for the premium service are required to pay GH¢250 to acquire the Ghana card.

E-appointment

To make the service at the premium service more efficient, the NIA has also introduced an online registration process to ensure that less time is spent in going through the process.

The head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA, Abudu Abdul Ganiyu explained that applicants could now go online to schedule their appointment.

“As part of the process to make it efficient and give value for money, the NIA has introduced scheduled appointments which can be done online. It has been test run for some time and following its success, we are now rolling it out for the premium services for now,” Mr Ganiyu explained.

Booking an appointment is via the NIA website as well as using the online registration portal to make payments via all mobile money platforms before proceeding to any of the premium centres of choice with the service code generated to go through the process.