58 minutes ago

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has postponed its mass distribution of Ghana Cards across the 16 regions of the country.

The NIA last week announced that it will from Monday, June 8, 2020, distribute over three million printed Ghana cards to applicants across the 16 regions of the country.

According to the NIA, the cards are being made available in time to enable Ghanaians to use them in the upcoming voter’s registration exercise.

According to the NIA, the decision to postpone the mass distribution exercise from Monday, June 8 to Wednesday, June 10 is to provide enough PPE to its workers at all registration centres.

The NIA will be issuing 3,875,441 printed cards to Ghana Card applicants at 5,635 registration centres.

It expects 11,062,850 Ghanaians to have the Ghana Card in time for the Electoral Commission’s (EC) compilation of a new voter register as the EC plans to make the Ghana Card and the passports the only valid identification for registering to vote.

Read below the NIA's statement.