2 hours ago

The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Communications Committee, Samuel Nartey George, is alleging a systematic targeting of NDC areas with a quota system for the Ghana Card Registration exercise.

He says as low as 15 persons are registered daily in the NDC areas, while NPP pre-dominant areas go through a seamless process.

Speaking to Citi News, Samuel Nartey George expressed concern over the issue.

“In many of the districts, a quota system had been out in place, and most of these are done in districts where we have NDC MPs. So in a day, they do only 15 registrations. So you have between a 100 and 200 people show up at the district offices and are told only 15 people will be processed, while the others are asked to leave.”

“This is not happening in my constituency alone, we have had other NDC MPs complain over same.”

Meanwhile, the NIA has denied the accusation by the Ningo Prampram MP and explains that the quota system is being carried out all over the country.

Head of Corporate Affairs at the NIA Abudu Abdul Ganiyu in a Citi News interview said “yes, there is some form of quota and that is not peculiar to constituencies. Secondly, whatever quota it is will depend on the district, and that is largely due to the number of people visiting the district on a daily basis.”

“The quota was introduced because after mas registration, there were some cards that we could not print. We have had to print those cards, and they are now in backlog and have to be issued. The same officers issuing backlog cards are conducting new registrations. The quota system was just our way of easing the pressure and ensuring a smooth process.”

Many Ghanaians are currently registering for the Ghana Card as it slowly becomes the most important form of identification in the country.

Source: citifmonline