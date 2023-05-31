4 hours ago

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it has successfully registered more than 17 million Ghanaians, with a projected target of capturing an additional 2 million within the next three months, pending the release of funds for its operations.

Speaking to the media amidst a sense of urgency among citizens striving to obtain their Ghana cards before today’s deadline for the SIM card re-registration exercise, Professor Ken Attafuah, the CEO of NIA, affirmed that once sufficient funding is provided, the Authority aims to complete the registration process for all Ghanaians aged 15 and above within a maximum of three months.

“As soon as payments are made, blank cards are available to serve us. We have less than 2 million people aged 15 and above to serve. We have already registered 17,421,454 Ghanaians and captured them onto the National Identity Register.

“According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the population aged 15 and above out of the 31 million is just about 19.9 million, and out of this, we have already captured 17.421 million. So the population that remains to be captured aged 15 and above is relatively small, and we have the capacity to capture the remaining 2 million within a maximum of three months.”

Hundreds of people flocked to the National Identification Authority’s Headquarters in Accra in a last-minute attempt to register for a Ghana Card to enable them to go through with their SIM card re-registration which ends today, Wednesday, May 31.

Source: citifmonline