The National Identification Authority's Ghana Card registration exercise for the Central Region began yesterday with a lot of hiccups.

Machines for the registration which were supposed to have arrived early for the exercise to take off by 7a.m. arrived around 10 a.m. at some centres.

This delayed the start of the exercise at many centres.

At 9a.m., there were no signs of officials at Nkanfoa Community Centre, the designated centre for Nkanfoa.

Residents said they had not seen any sign of officials.

Amissah-Arthur Centre

At the Amissah-Arthur Language Centre at the University of Cape Coast, many people were seated in the auditorium waiting to go through the process.

Officials were not forthcoming with answers to questions asked, saying they did not have the mandate to speak to the press.

Irritation

At the St Joseph's Catholic Church at Holy Child Intersection, some of the people the Daily Graphic spoke to said they were irritated by the frustrations of the exercise on the first day.

"I came here at 6.30a.m., it’s now 2 p.m. They have taken our details but the machines for the picture taking is not working," one of them who gave her name as Vivian said.

Many of them after waiting for hours were asked to go and return the next day.

The Supervising Officer of the centre, Mr Appiah Sam, said the cameras were not working. “I have reported the incident and I am waiting for a prompt from my supervisors that we can use the machines”.

At Ayikoo-Ayikoo Mosque Centre, some women said there was no set-up from the NIA.

"We have been told the exercise would be done here in two weeks. At the Neighbourhood Centre near the Victoria Park, registration was ongoing. Some of the people, however, expressed worry at the delay in the start of the process.

The Ghana Card registration exercise started in the Central Region yesterday and is expected to end on February 18, 2020.