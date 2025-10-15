The National Identification Authority (NIA) has established a Help Desk at the National Service Authority (NSA) Head Office at Airport, Accra, to support prospective service personnel who are facing challenges verifying their Ghana Cards on the registration portal.

In addition, the NIA has set up a Personal Information Update Service Point at the same location for applicants who need to make changes to their personal details.

In a statement issued on October 14, the NIA explained that the service comes with a GH¢60 fee, consistent with charges at all its district offices across the country.

The Authority has also instructed all its offices nationwide to prioritize prospective National Service Personnel to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process.