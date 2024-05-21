40 minutes ago

The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, has said the authority will begin an exercise to register children between the ages of 6 to 14.

Prof. Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, during a media engagement in Kumasi on Saturday, May 18, 2024, revealed that the exercise, which comes at no cost, will begin on June 10, 2024.

He observed that the NIA will collaborate with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in this exercise in schools across the country for an effective outcome.

"The exercise, which we are going to begin on June 10, 2024, will be dedicated to children from the ages of six (6) to 14 who are not yet 15 years old," he said in an interview with the media."

"This is not a mass registration, unlike what we did some years ago. This is not the time for the replacement of cards for people to drop in for that. No, we are not going to offer any other registration service at the schools. Even if you are a teacher in the school where the exercise is going on, you will not be allowed to register during this exercise," he stated.

"Parents will have to go to registration centers at their children's schools with their birth certificates or passports, and the exercise is free," he added.

However, if a child does not have any of the two mentioned requirements, he stressed that parents or guardians will have to come to the school and help the NIA register the child into the system as a guarantor.

According to the NIA, the registration will be held in about one hundred and seventy (170) districts across the country. However, the exercise will take place in all districts with National Health Insurance Authority offices.

Prof. Attafuah noted that, as part of the exercise, the NIA will offer the necessary training for teachers in the various schools.

He also revealed that the NIA is training its officers for the process since they will deal with parents and children, adding that the exercise will not disrupt learning activities during school hours.