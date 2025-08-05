33 minutes ago

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced its intention to take legal action against Ghanaians who unlawfully vouch for foreign nationals trying to obtain Ghana Cards.

The NIA has made it clear that it is illegal for any Ghanaian to guarantee the nationality of a foreigner for the purpose of registering in the national identification system.

Williams Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, the Head of Corporate Affairs at the NIA, revealed during a press conference on Monday, August 4, 2025, that several individuals are already facing legal action for engaging in such activities.

“Out of the 20 people currently being prosecuted, some are Ghanaians who vouched for foreign nationals. In our system, it is very easy to identify such individuals.”

He also issued a stern warning to those who have turned the vouching process into a business, endorsing people they don’t personally know, often for financial gain.

“To those of you vouching for people you don’t even know—just to make money—be warned: we are coming for you,” he said.

The NIA reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the integrity of Ghana’s national identity system and urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to the Ghana Card registration process.