19 minutes ago

Nick Cannon’s girlfriend, Abby De Rosa, announced that the pair had welcomed twin boys on June 14.

The 30-year-old DJ announced the birth of Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon on Wednesday June 16 as she shared a brief video cradling their two babies in the hospital.

The birth of the twins marks the arrival of the TV personality’s second and third children in just six months, and the now father of six is expecting his seventh baby with model Alyssa Scott.

Abby, 30, welcomed her babies into the world with an Instagram post and used the hashtags: ‘My world’ and ‘twin boys.’

She was seen wearing a robe and a leopard head wrap while sitting in her hospital bed, as she lovingly looked down at her two little ones which were swaddled in blankets.

Abby also shared a close up snap of the baby’s hands as she wrote: Zion & Zilly, and naturally received congratulations from friends and family as well.

The ‘Masked Singer’ host has yet to announce anything on his social media and never publicly commented on her pregnancy.

-Dailymail.uk