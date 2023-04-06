30 minutes ago

Spain forward of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams has deactivated all his social media accounts following incessant abuse suffered after his side Athletic Bilbao was dumped out of the Copa del Rey by lower-tier side Osasuna.

The forward played for his Basque club on Tuesday night in the semi-final second-leg clash against Osasuna.

Nico Williams wasted a lot of good goal-scoring chances that would have sent his side through to the next stage.

The Basque side lost 2-1 on aggregate but the match on Tuesday ended 1-1 after extra time paving the way for Osasuna to book their final ticket.

Osasuna won the first leg that was played at their home by 1-0 and Inaki Williams scored for Bilbao in the 33rd minute to send the game into extra time.

The Ghanaian striker tapped home a pass from Mikel Vesga in the 33rd minute to end his dry spell for his club.

His goal was not enough as the second-tier side Osasuna scored through Pablo Ibanez in the 116th minute to make it 1-1 and hand his side qualification

Some disgruntled Bilbao fans took to social media to send vile abuse to the youngster who could not take it anymore than to delete his account.

His big brother Inaki Williams has been encouraging his younger sibling who he thinks will come back stronger.

"I know what he is going through, this is a learning experience for him, we will support him,” Inaki Williams said after the Osasuna defeat.