Charles Murra, an uncle to the late dancer who was dating Ghanaian UK based dancer, Global Boga, speaking to MailOnline, has mentioned that the 24-year-old lost her life to a cardiac arrest.

“From what I heard at the moment, we think she had a massive heart attack, she had it in her house and she was telling her partner that she had pains in her chest and her back,” UK’s mailonline quoted Charles to have said.

According to the report, he continued that “Nicole was saying that she was struggling to breathe. She was struggling with her chest, she had a pain in her chest” adding that “It is so surreal as she was so young. It is such a shock. It has really, really shaken us all up”.

Mr Murray also stated that his niece was a dancer and had no known health issues. “She is a dancer and we don't think she had any underlying health problems,” he told the portal and added that "It is terrible. But we won't know for sure until we have the post-mortem.”

Watch the video below for Nicole's time in Ghana and her all other moments with her boyfriend that will forever stay in our hearts.