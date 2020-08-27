3 hours ago

Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has stunned social media with a deadly prophecy about himself.

According to him, there are attempts by some unknown persons to kill him through a car crash and plans to hatch his church.

He disclosed this when he took to his Facebook wall to make the five deep prophecies of what he claimed he has seen.

He, among other things, predicted victory for former President John Mahama in the December 7 polls but said there will be an attack on his running mate, Prof. Nane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.