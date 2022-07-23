10 hours ago

Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Ministry is known to comment on social issues on an as and when basis.

He does so for Ghana and or for Umuofia, a place he has often referred to, and which bears resemblance to conditions prevalent in Ghana at different times.

His latest lamentation is on the cost of fuel and the impact of traffic on the Accra - Kasoa road on his work as a preacher.

Gaisie has in the past week made the Accra – Kasoa – Accra trip to join a fellow preacher, Prophet Emmanuel Okyere, of Ultimate Samaritan Queue Chapel International, for a programme themed ‘RESTORATION’ between 18 – 22 July, 2022 at the Kasoa Tipper Junction.

It appears that engagement is what triggered his post of July 22, which read: "So, for the past two days. I have been preaching in Kasoa, 400 cedis fuel is not able to help us do this journey***

".....I am still in shock, Nigel....400 CEDIS FUEL. The traffic burns almost half of the fuel, God bless my people in these areas, you guys are doing very well in trying to catch up with the *NOW*LIVING STANDARDS

".....So, those who earn a thousand a month, how are dey LIVING******* KMT.....SMH...... See You In Dome And Kosoa TONIGHT..POSITIVITY,BETTER DAYS ARE AHEAD MAYB**..PNG."

The general rise in cost of living has been acknowledged by government, which partly blames the Russia - Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite passing the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), the government has started talks with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for an economic rescue programme amid an economic downturn.

General increases in the prices of good and of transportation have affected almost all facets of life.