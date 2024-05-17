4 hours ago

Togo and Niger finally clashed at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra on Friday morning, a day after their WAFU B U17 tournament match was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

In a gripping encounter, Niger's U17 team, Mena, emerged victorious with a thrilling 3-2 win over Togo's Sparrowhawk cadets in Group B.

The match began with Niger dominating proceedings, quickly finding the back of the net within 15 minutes, capitalizing on Togo's defensive lapses.

Niger extended their lead before halftime, exploiting a Togolese goalkeeper error to further assert their dominance.

In the second half, Togo's coach, Maurice Noutsoudje, made strategic substitutions, including bringing on Bassirou Parkouda, whose goal ignited a Togolese comeback.

Despite conceding a third goal, Togo displayed resilience, scoring a second goal and coming close to equalizing. However, their inefficiency in front of goal ultimately cost them a crucial point, allowing Niger to secure their first tournament victory.

With this result, Togo faces Burkina Faso in their next fixture on Sunday, while Niger prepares to take on Nigeria, who drew with Burkina Faso earlier, in what promises to be another exciting matchup.