4 hours ago

Niger’s junta has accused former colonial ruler France of wanting to intervene militarily and reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

In a statement read on national TV, the junta accused France of planning a strike on the junta with the complicity of some officials of the deposed government.

Soldiers in the West African country announced a coup on national TV last week, saying they had dissolved the constitution and suspended all institutions and closed all borders.

The coup was widely condemned, including by France, the UN and West African regional body Ecowas.

The junta has detained President Mohamed Bazoum inside his presidential palace in Niamey and has previously warned against foreign attempts to extract him.

Chad’s transitional President, Mahamat Idriss Deby, met and held talks with the Niger junta leader, as well as Mr Bazoum on Sunday.

The Chadian leader was on a mission to try to help resolve the political crisis in that country.

Source: BBC