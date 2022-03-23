1 hour ago

Head coach of the Super Green Eagles, Austin Eguavoen says that he has not completely ruled out the possibility of Maduka Okoye playing for Nigeria in their clash with Ghana.

The 22 year old shot stopper pulled out of the squad with an ailment with a replacement in Enyimba's John Noble called up as his replacement.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper was the number one goalkeeper for the Super Green Eagles at the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

He kept post for Nigeria in all the matches played but was heavily criticized by a section of the fans for being the cause of their elimination.

They accused him of failing to save Yousouf Msakni's strike which was the winner for the Tunisians from range.

He was named in the 25 man squad announced by coach Austine Eguavoen but on Tuesday a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation revealed that the Watford owned goalie has pulled out of the squad due to illness.

"I got a call from Maduka Okoye that he is going to come but we have a back up in John Noble who is going to join us," he said.

"If Maduka recovers and join us, no problem but we have a back up in Noble," he added.

Ghana will face Nigeria in the first leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2020 before playing Nigeria on the 29th March in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.