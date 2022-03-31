3 hours ago

Head coach of the Super Green Eagles Augustine Eguavoen has resigned from his post as the head coach with immediate effect.

This follows his failure to guide the country to a seventh World Cup appearance in Qatar after they were eliminated by fierce rivals Ghana on the away goal rule.

Nigeria were eliminated by Ghana on Tuesday after a 1-1 drawn game in Abuja after Ghana had drawn 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg.

The former Nigerian player who is technical director of the NFF was placed in charge of the team in the interim in December 2021 after the sacking of German trainer Gernot Rohr few weeks to the AFCON.

He guided the Super Green Eagles to the AFCON tournament in Cameroon where Nigeria exited at the round of 16 stage after defeat to Tunisia despite winning all their group matches.

Eguavoen was retained despite the AFCON exit and was charged to send the country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup but he failed.

Their elimination on Tuesday by Ghana was met by fierce crowd violence at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja as irate supporters poured onto the pitch destroying anything they could find.

The former Super Eagles player has in the past had two previous stint as coach of the Super Eagles but is expected to retain his post as the technical director of the NFF.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Super Eagles coaching staff has been dismissed, and offers of two-and-a-half-year contracts have been withdrawn.

Emmanuel Amuneke, Joseph Yobo and Salisu Yusuf had joined Eguavoen's backroom staff last month, with Aloysius Agu retained as goalkeeping coach.

"We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours," NFF general secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi said.

A statement from the NFF said a new management team would be announced "after a proper review" and would be charged with "reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately"