1 hour ago

Nigeria’s electoral commission has deregistered 74 political parties in the country, leaving 18 officially recognised in Africa’s most-populous nation.

It said they had failed to meet several constitutional requirements.

To be officially recognised, a party must win at least 25% of votes cast in any election at a federal, state or local level - or win at least one ward in a local government election.

One of the deregistered parties includes the Modern Democratic Party (MDP).

It was formed by youth groups pushing for the “Not Too Young To Run” law, which was passed in May 2018 and lowered the minimum age to run for the presidency, state governor and the senate to 30. For the House of Representatives and state assemblies, the age requirement was reduced to 25.

One of their candidates in the 2019 election was musician Olubankole Wellington, known by his stage name Banky W, who failed to win a House of Representative seat but said at the time it was just the beginning for the MDP.

