4 hours ago

The Nigerian government says it is extending the ban imposed on flights from Brazil, Turkey, and India for another four weeks.

The chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday that the measure was to prevent the importation of virulent strains of the virus into the country.

Last month people who had been to those three countries within 14 days of their intended arrival date in Nigeria were barred from entering the country.

The government said it was monitoring the situation in South Africa, Zambia, Rwanda, Namibia and Uganda as their Covid-19 cases rise.

As many other countries are witnessing a rebound in the number of infections, there are fears Nigeria could be hit by another wave which might overwhelm its vulnerable healthcare system.

Meanwhile, a total of 2.3 million Nigerians have received their first jab, while 1.2 million have had their second dose.