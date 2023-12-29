14 hours ago

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted rumors circulating on social media about the launch of a new jersey for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an official notice shared on NFF's social media platforms, they clarified that the claims of a new jersey launch between NIKE and the national team are false.

The notice stated, "Rumours about a New Jersey launch between NIKE and the Senior Men’s nationals team circulating round social media has been brought to our notice.

We want to inform the general public that this claim is not true." It further emphasized that, as of now, there is no new jersey being launched for the Super Eagles for the upcoming AFCON scheduled to be held in Côte d’Ivoire next month.

At the 2023 AFCON, Nigeria is placed in Group A and is set to face hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau.