Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu extended honours to the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday in recognition of their remarkable second-place finish in the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

During a ceremony held at the Council Chamber in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Tinubu presented accolades to the team, including the prestigious Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), flats in the Federal Capital Territory, and a parcel of land.

Attended by the Super Eagles adorned in their green attire, alongside officials from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, the event celebrated the team's spirited performance and contribution to Nigerian football.

President Tinubu, addressing the nation, underscored the significance of unity and resilience, highlighting the Super Eagles' ability to captivate Africa and the world with their determination on the field.

"We should not be disheartened by this recent event but rather come together and strive harder. As a nation, we are united by the green-white-green banner of resilience, joy, hope, duty, and unwavering love," remarked President Tinubu.

In a special message directed at Nigerian youth, Tinubu encouraged them to pursue their dreams fervently, expressing optimism about the emergence of future sporting heroes from grassroots football.

He affirmed his administration's steadfast support for their endeavors.

The Super Eagles, acclaimed three-time champions of AFCON with their last title triumph in 2013, battled Ivory Coast in the final, ultimately conceding a 2-1 defeat despite taking an initial lead.