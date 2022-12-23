53 minutes ago

Nigeria’s central bank has significantly increased the limits it had imposed on cash withdrawals following a public outcry.

Earlier this month it said customers would only be able to take out the equivalent of $220 (£183) per week. The withdrawal limit has now been increased to more than $1,000.

Cash plays a vital role in Nigeria as most people do not have a bank account. Last week redesigned banknotes were introduced and will replace all those currently in circulation.

The move is aimed at trying to curb inflation and corruption – including vote buying ahead of February’s elections.

Source: citifmonline