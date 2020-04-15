2 hours ago

Nigeria has recorded three new Coronavirus deaths.

The deaths were recorded in Lagos State, according to Professor Akin Abayomi, in a tweet.

Those dead are three males, he says.

According to him, they are aged 51, 52 and 62.

“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded additional deaths from #COVID-19 related complications. The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62,” he tweeted on Thursday, April 16.

One of those dead is said to be a medical doctor who reportedly had contact with an infected person.

Dr. Emeka, according to the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA)passed on at the LUTH isolation ward.

“He died at 15/04/2020. He was a private medical practitioner who was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19,” NMA says in a tweet.



Source: dailyguidenetwork