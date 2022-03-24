1 hour ago

Former Black Stars player Yaw Preko says that Nigeria will find Ghana very difficult than any match team they faced at the African Cup of Nations tournament.

The Super Green Eagles did very well at the group stages but were upended by Tunisia at the round of 16 stage.

Ghana meanwhile exited the AFCON tournament at the group stage after defeats to Morocco, Comoros and a draw with Gabon.

He says that the Black Stars players who failed to shine at the African Cup of Nations would want to prove a point against Nigeria on Friday

"The players just can't wait especially the new ones and those who couldn't perform at the AFCON. I have been there and know what I'm talking about," the former Anderlecht star said on TV3's Final Push programme.

"Nigeria will find this tougher than what happened in the AFCON. They know what we are capable of doing to them in Kumasi."

Ghana will face Nigeria in the first leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2020 before playing Nigeria on the 29th March in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.