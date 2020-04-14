Nigerian talented artiste, Niniola Apata, has received a certificate of recognition from the American Recording Academy, Grammy for her work as a composer on Beyoncé’s album, The Lion King: The Gift.

Niniola made this announcement via her Instagram account where she excitedly appreciated her fans for their unwavering support over the years.
She wrote;  “And The GRAMMY Certificate @recordingacademy just came in the mail today….Thank You God and Thank you to everyone that has been supporting. Love U All”

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from both fans and colleagues in the industry since the announcement.

 

 

And The GRAMMY Certificate @recordingacademy just came in the mail today....Thank You God and Thank you to everyone that has been supporting. Love U All

#Archive Lol playing songs from my audio bank

#TBT GOD I Miss This...

