Jose Peseiro, the head coach of the Nigerian national team, gracefully credited Cote d’Ivoire for their victory in the finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023, acknowledging their opponents' superior performance.

Despite Nigeria's initial lead, the hosts staged a remarkable comeback, clinching a 2-1 victory and denying the Super Eagles a chance at securing their fourth TotalEnergies AFCON gold medal.

In his post-match remarks, the Portuguese coach, coaching in his first TotalEnergies AFCON, expressed his disappointment at falling short in the final but conceded that Cote d’Ivoire outperformed his team on the night.

"They were better than us today, handling the pressure admirably and executing their game plan remarkably. My team didn't reach the same level of performance. Despite the outcome, I am proud of my players' efforts throughout the tournament," Peseiro stated.

Reflecting on the match, Peseiro highlighted defensive lapses that led to conceding goals and acknowledged the drop in tempo against the Ivorians as contributing factors to their defeat.

However, amidst the disappointment, Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong was recognized for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament, earning the TotalEnergies Best Player of the Tournament award.