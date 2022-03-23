58 minutes ago

Some Nigerians have taken to twitter to bash young Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye chickening out of the crunch clash against Ghana.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper was the number one goalkeeper for the Super Green Eagles at the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

He kept post for Nigeria in all the matches played but was heavily criticized by a section of the fans for being the cause of their elimination.

They accused him of failing to save Yousouf Msakni's strike which was the winner for the Tunisians from range.

He was named in the 25 man squad announced by coach Austine Eguavoen but on Tuesday a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation revealed that the Watford owned goalie has pulled out of the squad due to illness.

Some Nigerian fans stormed the twitter handle of the football federation to vent their anger saying that the goalkeeper chickened out due to the pressure sent his way after the AFCON exit.

SOME REACTIONS BELOW:

