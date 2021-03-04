2 hours ago

There were chaotic scenes on Wednesday in north-western Nigeria as parents were reunited with their kidnapped daughters in the town of Jangebe.

Eyewitnesses say at least three people were shot by the security forces.

The shooting reportedly happened after parents, frustrated by the length of the handover ceremony, started throwing rocks at government officials. It’s unclear whether there were any deaths.

The 279 schoolgirls were kidnapped on Friday, and have been in the custody of the state government since they were freed on Tuesday.

UN experts have called for the traumatized students to receive urgent rehabilitation.

One mother told the AFP news agency that they were keen to return home before dark because the roads were unsafe.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared a no-fly zone across the state on Tuesday and banned all mining activities in response to the insecurity.

Source: bbc.com