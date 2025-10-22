3 hours ago

A 26-year-old Nigerian national, identified as Ismaila Emeka, has died in a suspected hit-and-run accident at One Leg Junction, a suburb of Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Emeka, who worked as a pragya (tricycle) rider, was found lying lifeless in the middle of the road in the early hours of Monday, surrounded by a pool of blood after being reportedly struck by a speeding truck.

According to his friend, Anas Chuku, the deceased had been unwell and was planning to return to his hometown for medical treatment. “We went to bed last night, and by morning, I was told he had been killed,” Chuku recounted in shock.

Residents of the area have since raised alarm over the frequent speeding and reckless driving on that stretch, describing it as a death trap. They are appealing to authorities to construct speed ramps and intensify police patrols to curb the recurring accidents.

Meanwhile, police in Gomoa East have launched an investigation to identify and arrest the driver responsible for the fatal crash.