2 hours ago

The head of Nigeria's anti-corruption body stunned his audience at a public event, which included President Muhammadu Buhari when he blamed corruption for the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu made the remarks while trying to link corruption to the problems Nigeria faces.

He told a passing-out parade of the commission's officers on Tuesday that: I strongly believe, your excellency, that even coronavirus is caused by corruption. Fighting corruption is like a crusade against the evils in our society."

I strongly believe, your excellency, that even coronavirus is caused by corruption. Fighting corruption is like a crusade against the evils in our society."

The event was streamed online by the state-owned Nigerian Television Authority. Mr Magu's remarks are at the 50th minute of the YouTube video.

The EFCC quickly dismissed media reports on Mr Magu's comments as "false and misleading":

Source: myjoyonline.com