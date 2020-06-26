1 hour ago

It is said that you can’t say you are an honest person unless you find yourself in a situation where you have to choose between your reputation and a huge life-changing sum of money.

Well, a Nigerian man identified as Chidiebere Ogbonna chose the former over the later, leaving many people in a state of shock.

He reportedly returned 1.8 million Naira which he found in a carton of indomie noodles he purchased.

According to reports, the carton was partially filled with noodles coupled with bundles of N1000 notes.

Narrating his experience, Chidiebere said he got home, opened the carton and when he saw what was inside, he immediately returned it without hesitation.

Answering the question of why he returned the cash despite the hardship prevailing in the country, he said the money was not his, so there was no reason for him to keep it.

Reports say the surprised vendor who could not hold back his joy, thanked Chidiebere, and told him to come back and collect a carton of indomie whenever he needs it till December.