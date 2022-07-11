2 hours ago

Christian organisations in Nigeria have pledged to vote against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party after its presidential candidate Bola Tinubu named Senator Kashim Shetima as his running mate.

Mr Tinubu and Mr Shetima are Muslims, thus their presidential ticket is seen as lacking religious balance.

The Punch website quoted the Christian Association of Nigeria as saying that it was a political mistake to unveil a Muslim-Muslim ticket in a polarised country like Nigeria.

Privately-owned Vanguard website reported that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) had said it would advise its followers against voting for APC.

But Mr Tinubu defended his choice, saying he chose competence and integrity over religion.

Christian and civil society organisations have warned the main presidential candidates against fielding Muslim-Muslim tickets for the February 2023 election.

Mr Tinubu’s main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a Muslim, has picked Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, a Christian, as his running mate.

Source: BBC