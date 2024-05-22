7 minutes ago

A 32-year-old Nigerian, Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term by the High Court after being found guilty of attempting to smuggle 90 thumb-sized cocaine pellets weighing 1.54 kg.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, Okafor Ezugwu received a minimum sentence of 10 years of hard labor and was fined ten thousand penalty units.

If he fails to pay the fine, he will serve an additional three years in prison. The court has directed that the exhibit be destroyed under the supervision of all concerned parties, including the court registrar, state prosecutors, and defense counsel.

Mr. Okafor Ezugwu was taken into custody on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, by NACOC officials at Kotoka International Airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Hanoi, Vietnam. A urine test conducted on him revealed traces of narcotic substances.

He later expelled a total of 90 thumb-sized pellets during observation by officers, and a field test of the pellets proved positive for cocaine.

He was subsequently detained and later charged with three counts of narcotic offenses relating to unlawful possession, attempted exportation of narcotic drugs, and money laundering. Mr. Ezugwu was arraigned before the Criminal Court Division of the Accra High Court, where he pleaded guilty to all three counts and was consequently convicted on his own plea.

In response to the sentencing, a NACOC spokesperson reaffirmed the agency's commitment to protecting the public from the trafficking and use of illicit drugs. “We are dedicated to ensuring public safety by preventing the smuggling and use of narcotic substances,” the spokesperson said.

The Commission emphasized that the possession, usage, and transportation of illegal drugs without lawful authorization remain prohibited under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.

“We urge the general public to be aware of the consequences and risks associated with such activities,” the NACOC spokesperson added in a press statement.

The High Court's decision sends a strong message about the serious consequences of drug trafficking and the ongoing efforts to combat illegal narcotic activities in Ghana.