1 hour ago

A student at the University of Ilorin in Nigeria has been detained by the police after alleges beating a female lecturer of Faculty of Life Sciences, Mrs Rahmat Zakariyyah.

According to the Police the said student had gone to see the supervisor over his final year project work when a disagreement ensued.

The student, identified as Salaudeen Waliyu, aka Captain Walz, who couldn't control himself attacked the lecturer, giving her a head head injury which sent her into a coma.

The lecturer who is currently under treatemebt is said to be in a stable condition, while the student is being held in police custody.

The university's spokesman Kunle Akogun confirmed the incident in a statement shared with local media on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ilorin (Unilorin) Chapter, which has condemned the attack had asked that the student be tested for drugs, saying they will not allow "this dastardly act to go unpunished".‍