1 hour ago

Unions in Nigeria have started nationwide protests over a proposed change in the minimum wage.

In 2018, the unions reached an agreement with the Nigerian government on a minimum wage of 30,000 naira ($65; £45) a month.

But some state governments say they can’t afford to pay this and want to introduce a separate, lower minimum wage.

In the capital, Abuja, union leaders and their members have marched to the parliament building in protest at this move.

Source: BBC