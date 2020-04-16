1 hour ago

A 46-year-old Nigerian national man who tested positive for Coronavirus in the Upper West Region has bolted.

Simon Okafor Chukudi was among seven confirmed cases in the region.

He had been kept under surveillance at his residence by officials of the Ghana Health Service awaiting the outcome of his test results for COVID-19 which came out positive last Monday.

According to the Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, Okafor absconded when health officials went to his residence to escort him to the regional hospital.

He said on Accra-based radio station, Cifi FM, that when Okafor was approached to be sent to the hospital, he offered to use his motorbike, while the health officials followed him behind and in the process, he escaped.

"We are on top of issues. We have seven confirmed cases and all of them are cooperating with us; except that yesterday we had the unpleasant situation of one of them absconding. He was approached to be sent to the regional hospital to be quarantined and he said he was using his motorbike so he’ll take the lead and they will follow. In the process he escaped," he said.

He therefore appealed to the public, especially residents of Wa, to help trace the whereabouts of Okafor.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko, said a search party has already been dispatched to hunt for him.