2 hours ago

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote says Nigerians only ask for selfies with him instead of money when they see him.

Mr Dangote, speaking about his life, wealth and future plans in an interview with David Rubeinstein on ‘The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations,’ revealed a long habit of driving around the city of Lagos by himself on weekends.

The business magnate, reported to be the 95th wealthiest man in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, said when spotted by fellow Nigerians while driving around town, they only ask for pictures with him and not money.

“People don’t ask me for money when driving in town, but I get a lot of requests for selfies,” he said.

In the interview, he revealed the ongoing construction of the largest single-train refinery in the world, with the capacity to process about 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

The refinery is expected to be commissioned in January 2020.

Mr Dangote is the Chairman of the Dangote Group, which mainly deals in crude oil processing and cement production for Nigeria and other African countries.

He is estimated to be worth $15 Billion.

myjoyonline