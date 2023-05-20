4 hours ago

Some Nigerians have lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for eulogizing his Nigerian Counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The Ghanaian President while delivering a speech as the guest of honour to launch two biographies of Buhari noted that Africa and the world at large will miss his leadership.

He further said posterity will be kind to Muhammadu Buhari.

“As leaders, we all have our high and low moments, but I have no doubt that posterity will be kind to Muhammadu Buhari,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“President Buhari, we will miss you. West Africa, Africa, and indeed, the world will miss your leadership. The leadership of a military ruler turned consummate democrat who was extremely solicitous of Nigeria’s and Africa’s interests and who sought principles in all decisions which he took," he added.

These words did not sit well with some Nigerians as they have taken to the micro-blogging site - Twitter - to pour scorn on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's comments.

While some stated categorically that they will not miss Buhari as he exits office as President of Nigeria, others, described Ghana's President as a hypocrite.

A user by the name Ambassador of Hope said, "Thunda faya Nana. Is this how you led your country Ghana?"

"This Ghana man get something wey dey worry am! I thought he was good," A tweep called I STAND FOR TRUTH wrote.

"Ghana can have him. We won't miss him a second."

Another tweep named Royalty Stevens said, "He must be a hypocrite. In Ghana there is stable power supply, in Nigeria Buhari and his men stole all the energy budgets. If life must be kind to Buhari then no one deserves an unkind life.

