Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have reached 2,950.
This was after Nigeria recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet late on May 5.
NCDC added that deaths related to the virus were 98.
According to the Centre, 481 persons have been discharged.
Below is the breakdown of the new cases
43-Lagos
32-Kano
14-Zamfara
10-FCT
9-Katsina
7-Taraba
6-Borno
6-Ogun
5-Oyo
3-Edo
3-Kaduna
3-Bauchi
2-Adamawa
2-Gombe
1-Plateau
1-Sokoto
1-Kebbi
Source: africanews.com
