Nigeria have been dealt a huge blow as Netherlands based goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been ruled out of the fierce clash against Ghana for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The player has been ruled out of the fierce fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium due to an illness.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation, the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper will not play against Ghana and have as such handed a call up to John Noble who plays for local side Enyimba FC.

Ghana will renew hostilities with perennial rivals Nigeria when the two sides clash in the first leg clash of the 2022 World Cup play offs at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The game will be the decider to see which among the two football power houses will head to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Nigeria is full of confidence when the two sides clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday as they performed quite well at the AFCON whiles Ghana crashed out at the group stages.

The under fire shot stopper who was harassed at the African Cup of Nations by Nigerians for conceding against Tunisia which eliminated the Super Eagles from the AFCON seem to have turned a corner.

He kept his third consecutive clean sheet for his side Sparta Rotterdam in their 1-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles on March 14th,2022 in the ongoing season.

