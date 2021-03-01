1 hour ago

The Nigerian-American, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, starts work as the new head of the World Trade Organisation on Monday.

A former Nigerian finance and foreign minister, she is the first woman and first African to run the WTO.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said that addressing the health and economic consequences of the pandemic would be a key priority.

There are concerns in Washington and other capitals about China’s trade policies and how well equipped the WTO is to deal with them.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala is known to be reform-minded, but will be constrained by the wishes of member countries.

Source: BBC