Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the heads of the country’s armed forces whom he appointed when he first took office in 2015.

In a surprise move, he also tweeted the names of their replacements.

No reason was given for the resignations of the army, navy, air force and chief of defence staff heads.

It comes as Nigeria continues to grapple with widespread insecurity including the long-running Boko Haram insurgency and rampant kidnappings.

There have been calls, notably from the country’s powerful governors and the National Assembly, for the president to replace the service chiefs as many felt they were underperforming.

However, Boko Haram continues to stage attacks despite the government saying on several occasions that Islamist militants have been defeated.

Other Islamist militant groups operating in the region have also become bolder.

Under Mr Buhari’s leadership, clashes between farmers and cattle herders in the country’s central region have also worsened and kidnapping gangs in the north-west operate with almost a free hand.

Who’s in, who’s out?

Defence staff chief: Gen Abayomi Olonisakin replaced by Maj-Gen Leo Irabor

Army: Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai replaced by Maj-Gen I Attahiru

Navy: Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas replaced by Rear Admiral A Z Gambo

Air force: Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar replaced by Air-Vice Marshal I O Amao

Meet the newly appointed Service Chiefs.

Meet the newly appointed Service Chiefs.

Frame 1: Major-Gen. Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff Frame 2: Major-Gen. I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff Frame 3: Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff Frame 4: Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Source: BBC