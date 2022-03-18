1 hour ago

Nigeria have been dealt a huge injury blow as key midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has sustained a serious injury that may keep him out of the 2022 World Cup play off.

The Leicester City midfielder got injured on Thursday night when his side faced Stade Rennes in their Europa Conference League game.

Ndidi tried to tackle Gaetan Laborde for the ball but he injured himself in the process and was substituted immediately for James Maddison in the 60th minute.

Leicester City lost 2-1 but Wesley Fofana's goal made the difference as they sailed through 3-2 on aggregate to move to the next stage.

The extent of Ndidi’s injury is yet to be known but it appears to be around the medial ligament in his knee.

“Wilfred Ndidi is a block tackle, so he injured the medial ligament in his knee so will see how that is,” Rodgers said after the game.

It remains unclear if the midfielder will be fit for the 2022 World Cup play off game against Ghana which come off on 25th March 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

After which the second leg will come off four days later at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with the winner qualifying for the 2022 World Cup later this year in Qatar.