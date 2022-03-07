1 hour ago

There is good news for the Super Green Eagles of Nigeria as vice captain, William Troost Ekong is back for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Ghana later this month.

The two fierce rivals will rekindle their hostilities when they square off in a two legged play off that will see the winner book its ticket to the World Cup later this year in the gulf state.

Ghana failed miserably at the recent African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as they were booted out at the group stages while Nigeria who played well exited at the round of 16.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

The Nigeria vice captain has been out of action for some time now missing crucial games for relegation threatened Watford but is now back.